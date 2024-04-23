BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 23

Robin Sampla, a close confidant and nephew of BJP leader Vijay Sampla, on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He is also the vice president of Punjab BJP’s SC Morcha.

Robin Sampla is reportedly eyeing a ticket from Jalandhar West seat, from where former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural has resigned after joining the BJP.

Recently, there were also rumours of Vijay Sampla’s shift to another party amid his displeasure at the BJP allocating the Hoshiarpur ticket to Anita Som Parkash, wife of Union Cabinet Minister Som Parkash.

On Saturday, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar called upon Vijay Sampla to pacify him.

Interestingly, Sampla, however, is yet to reinstate the ‘Modi ka parivar’ tag, which had gone missing from his ‘X’ and FB accounts.

