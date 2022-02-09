BJP to focus on uplifting vulnerable sections: Hans Raj Hans

Moga, February 8
Sufi singer and BJP MP Hans Raj Hans today campaigned for party candidate Dr Harjot Kamal, who is seeking a repoll from the Moga constituency.
Praising PM Narendra Modi, Hans said the BJP-led Centre had brought out several welfare schemes for the poor, Dalits and OBCs.
Lashing out at the state Congress government, he alleged the vulnerable sections of society had been oppressed in the past five years. “Several parties did politics on caste-based issues and talked about Dalits, OBCs and poor, but did little to uplift them.” “The BJP will ensure all-round development. It is working to ensure equal opportunities to these communities. Ensuring benefits to the needy is the priority of the Modi government.”
Meanwhile, Kamal said the Centre had promised to make Moga a ‘smart city’. “Since, the BJP is in power at the Centre, it can easily bring funds for local development.”
