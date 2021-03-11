Explosion at Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali

PTI

Mohali, May 9

A blast was reported at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali's Sector 77 on Monday evening.

No damage was reported, Mohali police said. There was no report of injury to anyone so far, they added.

As per a police communiqué, the minor explosion was reported around 7.45 pm.

Unidentified persons threw an object near the office, an official present inside the Intel headquarters said.

Police have cordoned off the area.

Senior officers reached the spot and started an investigation. Forensic teams too have been called. (With inputs)