Brampton mayor plants tree in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's memory

Bathinda, October 23

In the memory of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed earlier this year, the mayor of Canadian city has planted a tree.

Brampton Mayor Pattrick Brown said, “We planted a tree in the memory of the late Sidhu Moosewala at the Susan Fennel Sportsplex. His legacy lives on in our city.”

The tree was planted near a plaque, which read: “In loving memory of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu/Sidhu Moosewala/Legends never die.”

Remembering the singer, Brown, along with Moosewala’s friends, said the world lost him too soon.

Brampton was a second home to Moosewala, who went there in 2017 as an international student, and soon became a behemoth in the music industry delivering chart-topping hits. Moosewala had written a number ‘B-Town’ which was a tribute to the Canadian city.

Earlier, the Brampton city council had unanimously passed a motion to pay tributes to Moosewala by putting up his large-sized mural in Brampton. This motion was moved by Regional Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and City Councillor Harkirat Singh.

In the same meeting, the Brampton city council staff was directed to find locations for a large mural to be painted by a local South Asian artist, a commemorative tree to be planted in Sidhu’s memory and consideration for inclusion into the Brampton Walk of Fame.

Dhillon said, “We have planted a tree in Moosewala’s memory in the area, which is frequently visited by international students. Even Moosewala used to come here, so we want that he continues to live for the people of Brampton and city that made him”.

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was killed by six shooters at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district. Gangster Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took the responsibility for the killing on the social media. Later, police arrested four shooters and two were killed in police encounter in Amritsar.

This incident sent shock waves around the globe, including Canada, where he has a huge fan following. Despite passing of nearly five months since his death, his fans continue to visit his cremation spot and his house at his village. Every Sunday, his fans gather at his house, where his parents interact with them.

