BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

Chandigarh, November 15
In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized another drone with a packet of narcotics attached to it near the International Border in Punjab.
On the intervening night of November 14-15, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Mianwali village in Tarn Taran sector, a BSF officer said.
During a joint search operation carried out with the Punjab Police on Wednesday morning, the drone was recovered in a broken condition along with two batteries from the fields adjacent to the village.
On Wednesday morning, BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence, found a suspicious item lying in the fields near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar sector.
During examination, troops recovered a drone along with a packet containing about 500 gram of heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from thefields.
Both the seized drones are China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters, the officer said.
