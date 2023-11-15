BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized another drone with a packet of narcotics attached to it near the International Border in Punjab.

On the intervening night of November 14-15, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Mianwali village in Tarn Taran sector, a BSF officer said.

During a joint search operation carried out with the Punjab Police on Wednesday morning, the drone was recovered in a broken condition along with two batteries from the fields adjacent to the village.

On Wednesday morning, BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence, found a suspicious item lying in the fields near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar sector.

During examination, troops recovered a drone along with a packet containing about 500 gram of heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from thefields.

Both the seized drones are China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopters, the officer said.

#Border Security Force BSF