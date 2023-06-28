BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near International Border in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Border Security Force (VSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector in Punjab during the wee hours of Wednesday.

On June 28, around 1 am, BSF detected movement of a drone near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district and as per the laid down drill, immediately reacted to intercept it, a BSF officer said.

Later, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out. Around 1.30 pm, a drone hexacopter was found in the fields adjacent to Bhura Kohna village in the district, he added.