BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near International Border in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, June 28
The Border Security Force (VSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector in Punjab during the wee hours of Wednesday.
On June 28, around 1 am, BSF detected movement of a drone near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district and as per the laid down drill, immediately reacted to intercept it, a BSF officer said.
Later, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out. Around 1.30 pm, a drone hexacopter was found in the fields adjacent to Bhura Kohna village in the district, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong pu...
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Deoband
Has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to...
BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for 'derogatory' post against Rahul Gandhi
The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case agai...
Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber
Rajinder Pal Singh pleaded guilty in February, will likely b...
Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel
The Board holds a meeting on Tuesday night through video-con...