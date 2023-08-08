BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran sectors

Chandigarh, August 7
In separate incidents, the BSF shot down two Pakistani drones near the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran sectors on Sunday night. Both the downed drones were recovered by a joint BSF-Punjab Police team on Monday morning.
Another seen in Ferozepur sector
- The BSF jawans of 116 Battalion spotted a drone near border outpost Satpal along the Indo-Pakistan border
- The jawans heard a sound around 11:20 pm on Sunday near pillar no. 188 M. The drone was observed heading back around 11:50 pm
- The troops fired 28 rounds at the drone. Later, the BSF informed the police and launched a search operation
- The QRT cordoned off the dropping zones in depth areas near BOP Satpal, Shame Ke and Kassoke, said sources
On August 6, around 10 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering the Indian territory from Pakistan near Rattan Khurd village and fired at it, a BSF officer said.
On the morning of August 7, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out, during which a hexacopter along with a damaged battery was found from fields near the village.
In the second incident, BSF troops heard the sound of a drone near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district around 3.30 am and fired at it. The drone, a Quadcopter DJI Matric RTK-300, was recovered by a joint team from fields adjacent to the village.
#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...