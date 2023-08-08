BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran sectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

In separate incidents, the BSF shot down two Pakistani drones near the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran sectors on Sunday night. Both the downed drones were recovered by a joint BSF-Punjab Police team on Monday morning.

Another seen in Ferozepur sector The BSF jawans of 116 Battalion spotted a drone near border outpost Satpal along the Indo-Pakistan border

The jawans heard a sound around 11:20 pm on Sunday near pillar no. 188 M. The drone was observed heading back around 11:50 pm

The troops fired 28 rounds at the drone. Later, the BSF informed the police and launched a search operation

The QRT cordoned off the dropping zones in depth areas near BOP Satpal, Shame Ke and Kassoke, said sources

On August 6, around 10 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering the Indian territory from Pakistan near Rattan Khurd village and fired at it, a BSF officer said.

On the morning of August 7, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out, during which a hexacopter along with a damaged battery was found from fields near the village.

In the second incident, BSF troops heard the sound of a drone near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district around 3.30 am and fired at it. The drone, a Quadcopter DJI Matric RTK-300, was recovered by a joint team from fields adjacent to the village.

