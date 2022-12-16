Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, flags law & order situation in Punjab

New Delhi, December 15
Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House Complex and flagged the law and order situation in the state as alarming.
Captain Amarinder referred to the “growing clout of Amritpal Singh Khalsa and his supporters” as a matter of “grave concern.”
“I had not met the PM since my surgery. I came to call on him. We discussed various issues, including the Punjab situation. I’ve been in politics for 53 years and have seen how the situation deteriorated during the days of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The state is headed on the same path,” the former CM said.
He also said the responsibility for maintaining law and order was that of the state government and not of the Centre.
“The situation in Punjab is alarming. Weapons are coming in. Supporters of Amritpal Singh taking law and order in their hands is totally unacceptable. This is spoiling the law and order. The situation is quite grim,” the former CM said.
He said the number of drones coming into the state was much more than before, more weapons with greater capacity were coming and heroin was being smuggled.
“All this is being brought with a purpose, to be given to those fomenting unrest in the state,” said Captain Amarinder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’