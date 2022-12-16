Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, flags law & order situation in Punjab

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House Complex and flagged the law and order situation in the state as alarming.

Captain Amarinder referred to the “growing clout of Amritpal Singh Khalsa and his supporters” as a matter of “grave concern.”

“I had not met the PM since my surgery. I came to call on him. We discussed various issues, including the Punjab situation. I’ve been in politics for 53 years and have seen how the situation deteriorated during the days of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The state is headed on the same path,” the former CM said.

He also said the responsibility for maintaining law and order was that of the state government and not of the Centre.

“The situation in Punjab is alarming. Weapons are coming in. Supporters of Amritpal Singh taking law and order in their hands is totally unacceptable. This is spoiling the law and order. The situation is quite grim,” the former CM said.

He said the number of drones coming into the state was much more than before, more weapons with greater capacity were coming and heroin was being smuggled.

“All this is being brought with a purpose, to be given to those fomenting unrest in the state,” said Captain Amarinder.

