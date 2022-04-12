Centre on Sikh studies launched at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

The International Centre for Sikh studies and a ‘holographic multi-media auditorium’ named after Guru Teg Bahadur were inaugurated at Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib complex on Monday.

Developed by the DSGMC in collaboration of the Sun India Foundation and World Punjabi Organisation, the twin-facility marks the 400 years of the birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

