Chadha is AAP leader in RS

New Delhi: AAP appointed Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha as its leader in the House of Elders on Saturday. The appointment has been made in the absence of Sanjay Singh, currently behind bars for his alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam. TNS

1 killed in road mishap

Muktsar: A man, identified as Sukhdev Singh of Ghumiara village, died after a car hit and dragged him near Mandi Killianwali in Lambi Assembly segment here on Friday. A case has been registered at the Lambi police station. TNS

2 get jail for abetting suicide

Abohar: District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur on Saturday sentenced Navpreet Singh and his sister-in-law Karamjit Kaur to five years in prison along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each for abetting suicide. The ruling came in a case registered in 2020. OC

12 rounded up in Abohar

Abohar: The police on Saturday cordoned a house in New Suraj Nagari following a tip-off that it was being used to commit “immoral acts”. More than a dozen men and women were brought in for questioning.

