Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing

Chandigarh/Lucknow, August 23

“Chak de India,” Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted. “Chand mubarak”, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said.

People burst crackers and politicians took to the renamed Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made it Wednesday evening to the moon, its lander touching down softly near the south pole.

In a video message shortly before the actual landing, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, began by saying "Arre wah maaza aa gaya. Now, the moon has come even closer".

Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Chand mubarak. Now we have to go farther...” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Chandrayan-3 landed on the moon with the dreams of 140 crore Indians.”

140 करोड़ भारतीयों के सपनों के साथ चन्द्रमा पर उतरा चंद्रयान-3



जय हिंद!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tplZevF0AE — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 23, 2023

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar tweeted, “ISRO promised the #MOON - and 'delivered' it.” Along with the country's space agency, he also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Jaipur, people celebrated the touchdown by bursting crackers. They were out on the streets with the tricolour. At his home, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot watched the landing on television with a bunch of schoolchildren.

जय 'इसरो' का अनुसंधान

जय विज्ञान, जय हिंदुस्तान !



पहली बार किसी अंतरिक्ष यान के चांद के दुरूह दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर उतरने के पल-पल के रोमांच व खुशी को जयपुर के विभिन्न विद्यालयों के बच्चों व शिक्षकों के साथ बहुत करीब से महसूस किया।



आज सम्पूर्ण राष्ट्र इतिहास के इस पल का साक्षी बनकर… pic.twitter.com/YyL601F0dt — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 23, 2023

The Congress leader took note of the “hard work” by ISRO scientists, and also gave credit to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for the achievement.

“This unprecedented world-level success achieved by the country is the result of the tireless work of scientists and the foresight of Nehru ji and Indira ji towards space research. India has become a global space power today by setting up an institute for space research only a few years after independence," he said.

Selja, senior Congress leader from Haryana, too acknowledged “the vision of former prime minister Indira Gandhi” as well as the “untiring efforts of space scientist Vikram Sarabhai”.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Congress-run Himachal Pradesh, also remembered Nehru. He said India's first PM laid a strong foundation for the country's space expeditions.

ISRO ने रचा इतिहास ।

हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की कई वर्षों से चल रही मेहनत रंग लाई। ISRO के वैज्ञानिकों को

चंद्रयान-3 ने चांद पर सफल लैंडिंग के लिए कांग्रेस परिवार की ओर से बहुत बहुत वधाई । ये हर देशवासी के लिए गर्व का पल है।

जय हिंद. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/P1n9NWwRPO — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 23, 2023

Syed Zainul Abedin, the dewan of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan said he felt privileged to witness the event.

“Kudos to all the staff including our @isro scientists for their dedication and hard work. It is a proud moment for every citizen of the country. Chak De India,” Bhagwant Mann said.

#Chandrayaan3 की चांद की सतह पर सफल लैंडिंग की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आज भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया 🇮🇳



हमारे @isro के वैज्ञानिकों समेत समस्त स्टाफ को उनकी लगन और मेहनत के लिए नमन। ये देश के हर नागरिक के लिए गर्व का क्षण है।



चक दे इंडिया 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3MasdsWegb — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 23, 2023

His state's education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, watched the TV event with children at a school in Mohali.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated the scientists, and added, “Every Indian, rich and poor, worker, farmer, student and teacher has contributed directly or indirectly to this achievement." Schools in Haryana organised live streaming of ISRO's soft landing on the moon.

Giant screens were put up in Chandigarh, and some busy markets elsewhere in Haryana. "I feel so proud today, as every other Indian is. Our scientists deserve a big salute," said Jhanvi, a class 12 student, who watched the live streaming in Chandigarh's sector 22 market.

In Haryana, all district education officers were instructed to keep schools open from 5 pm to 6 pm for students to watch the live telecast from ISRO's mission control room.

In a post in Hindi on X, Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "From Earth to Moon, hail science! Jai Hindustan".

#Akhilesh Yadav #Bhagwant Mann #Chandrayaan #Social Media #Twitter