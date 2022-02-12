Key Constituency

Bassi Pathana: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi common factor between brother, legislator

Independent candidate Dr Manohar Singh plays family card | Cong nominee Gurpreet GP lists CM’s work

Bassi Pathana: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi common factor between brother, legislator

Delhi-based artistes hired by CM Channi’s brother Dr Manohar Singh reach out to voters in Bassi Pathana.

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Bassi Pathana, February 11

With just over a week left for polling, an intriguing political battle is unfolding in the Bassi Pathana Assembly segment. The din symbolic with campaigning is missing here as the winds of change seem to be sweeping through. This reserved Assembly segment is perhaps the only constituency in the state where two opponents are seeking votes in the name of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Riding on the general perception of change, AAP candidate Rupinder Singh Happy is giving a tough fight to Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP. The presence of Sankuyt Samaj Morcha nominee Dr Amandeep Kaur Dolewal and Punjab Lok Congress candidate Dr Deepak Jyoti has made the contest multi-cornered, with each having their pockets of influence.

Reaching out

Electing me means you have elected the CM. Like Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Pathana will get special focus. It will be like CM’s constituency. —Dr Manohar Singh

This apart, an interesting battle is being witnessed between MLA Gurpreet GP and Independent candidate Dr Manohar Singh. While the MLA, in a bid to tide over anti-incumbency, is listing works done by the Channi-led government in 111 days, the latter, being CM’s younger brother, too is wooing voters using the Channi card, besides citing the service rendered by him as a government doctor in the area.

“Electing me means you have elected the CM. Like Chamkaur Sahib, Bassi Pathana will get special focus. It will be like CM’s constituency,” Dr Manohar Singh tells a gathering at Nandpur Kalaur village. Urging voters to repeat history by ensuring his victory, he says Channi entered politics in 2007 as an Independent and went on to become the CM.

He has hired a five-member troupe of Delhi-based artistes to reach out to voters. Dressed in black and green robes, the team led by Jatinder Gupta goes from one village to another singing jingles such as “Jhoot bole jhadu (AAP) wale, Congress walon se dario, mein to television (Dr Manohar’s poll symbol) par button dabaun, tum dekhte rahio.”

Amid the undercurrent for change, Sukhdev Singh, who runs a dhaba on the Chunni-Bassi Pathana road, admits people have made up their mind for change. A few kilometres away, Roopinder Singh, a resident of Kheri Beer Singh village, is upset with the government for not regularising his job as a pharmacist.

#charanjit channi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala who delivered 'skin-to-skin' verdict resigns

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

3
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

4
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

5
Nation

Director Ravi Tandon, father of Raveena Tandon, passes away at 86

6
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

7
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

8
World

Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion

9
Haryana

Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

10
Haryana

Rs 100-cr surety, explain 'onerous' condition: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...

Motivated comments on India’s internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...

Efforts on to retrieve woman’s body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

PGI discontinues screening of asymptomatic patients

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints