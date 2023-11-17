Ludhiana: Punjab CM leads cycle rally to create awareness against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

Thousands of youths led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday participated in India’s largest cycle rally organised by the Ludhiana Police to commemorate the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and create awareness against drugs.

Addressing the gathering before flagging off the cycle rally here, the CM said : “Punjab has launched a crusade against drugs for which ‘ardas’ was also performed at the Golden Temple.”

He claimed that for the first time, the state government has given funds to the sportspersons for their preparation because of which Punjabis have bagged 19 medals in the recently concluded Asian Games. Every year, 2,100 posts in Punjab Police are being advertised for regular recruitment, Mann added. CM said the state also remembers six other associates of Sarabha — Vishnu Ganesh Pingley (Pune, Maharashtra), Jagat Singh (Tarn Taran), Harnam Singh Sialkoti (Sialkot, Pakistan), Bakshish Singh (Amritsar), Surain Singh Senior (Amritsar) and Surain Singh Junior (Amritsar) — who were martyred with him.

The rally witnessed participation of over 25,000 people. On the occasion, CM Mann lauded the effort of DGP Gaurav Yadav and Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu for taking this initiative against drugs.

