CM Mann dancing to Kejriwal’s tune: BJP

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 20

The BJP leaders today lashed out at the AAP government for its unwarranted criticism of the Centre for not releasing the Rural Development Fund during a rally oganised to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Ashwani Sharma, state chief, BJP, said Chief Minister Bagwant Mann was dancing to the tune of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. “To hide the failures of his government, Mann is passing resolutions and making false statements against the Centre,” said Sharm. “I challenge Mann to pass a resolution against the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab,” he said.

Mann and the Centre had been at loggerheads over the suspension of the RDF and reduction of mandi fee during the recent times.

Sharma pointed out that the Centre was providing its 60 per cent share under the National Health Mission, but the AAP government converted the Wellness and Health Centres into Mohalla Clinics.

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said the long-pending demand of residents to construct the PGI satellite centre would be fulfilled within a month. Meanwhile, some of the BJP leaders were conspicuous by their absence.