Constable held with heroin on jail premises

Amritsar, April 13
An India Reserve Battalion constable, posted at the Amritsar Central Jail, was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle narcotic material inside the prison complex. The suspect was identified as constable Mangat Singh Patti, a resident of Green City in the Naraingarh area.
Sahib Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Jail, said during search, the jail authorities seized a red-coloured polythene containing 50 grams of heroin and tobacco from the suspect.
Following the seizure, a complaint was lodged at the Islamabad police which registered a case under Sections 21B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 52-A of the Prison Act against the constable. The suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation. The incident has highlighted the involvement of some black sheep in smuggling contraband, mobile phones and other prohibited material inside the high security jail complex.
