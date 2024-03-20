Cops conduct combing operation at Malerkotla jail

Malerkotla, March 19
With an intent to rule out the possibility inmates engaging in unlawful activities at Malerkotla sub jail during election period the district police conducted a search operations on and around the prison premises.
During the CASO (cordon and search operation), around 100 personnel led by SP (D) Vaibhav Sehgal and Malerkotla DSP Gurdev Singh, nothing objectionable was found or observed. Senior functionaries at the jail were advised to keep the officials concerned updated in case anything unusual happened.
SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh informed newsmen that cops from all three police stations had conducted a combing operation in various wings of the Malerkotla sub jail, including administrative and operational blocks with the intent to rule out the possibility of any illegal activities taking place during the ensuing Lok Sabha election.
“Though senior functionaries at the jail have been conducting periodic inspection of all parts of the premises in pursuance of jail instructions, we took a pre-emptive step to ensure that no illegal activities were being orchestrated from within the prison,” said Khakh, claiming that 36 convicts and 237 under-trials were cautioned against falling prey to the sinister designs of criminals who might prompt them to associate with activities that could influence the electoral process. Khakh said the Malerkotla police was committed to upholding the sanctity of the democratic process of election of representatives.
“This operation, too was carried out to maintain the integrity of the elections and ensure that all citizens can exercise their free will, without fear or intimidation,” Khakh added.
