Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Amritsar, April 13
The police have arrested a notorious criminal identified as Raju Bhaiya wanted in five cases registered against him at various police stations here. The police said he had a snatching case among other criminal cases registered against him.
The accused had recently thrown petrol bombs at a house belonging to Jaspal Singh of Wadhawa Singh Colony over an old enmity. In the incident, a bike of Jaspal Singh’s son parked outside the house was burnt.
In another incident, Raju had robbed Sandeep Kumar of Sant Mishra Colony on the Tarn Taran road when he was returning home from his work. Raju snatched mobile phone from Sandeep after assaulting him with sharp weapon on April 1.
Raju was booked by the police in an incident in which several miscreants had scuffled with residents of Kot Wadhawa Singh who opposed sale of drugs in their area last year.
The police had also recovered an illegal weapon along with two live bullets and motorcycle from Raju last year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first