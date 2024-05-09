Defeat BJP, save Constitution: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 8

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann held a public meeting in favour of AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh at Samana and said AAP would win by 13-0.

Addressing workers, Mann said the country knew that if the Constitution was to be saved, then the BJP would have to be defeated, otherwise the democracy would be in danger. “The BJP is planning to destroy the economy of Punjab”, he said.

The CM said 600 units of free electricity to people, more than 900 mohalla clinics, schools of eminence, free bus travel to women, door-to-door ration, jobs to more than 43,000 youth are achievements of the government.

