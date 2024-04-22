Discontent over AAP’s Ferozepur ticket allocation

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, April 21

Voices of discontent have started emerging from within AAP as miffed over denial of ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, several of its leaders have decided not to extend support to the party’s candidate. Earlier, the party had nominated Muktsar MLA Jagdip Singh Kaka Brar as its candidate from this constituency which has perhaps not gone down well with some ticket seekers who were in the queue. Few of the disenchanted leaders have even decided to contest the election as independent.

Rebellion in district cadre After the party gave the ticket to Muktsar MLA Jagdip Singh Kaka Brar, local leaders and workers of the party have expressed unhappiness. AAP leaders Angrej Singh, Harpreet Singh Mohrewala and Sukhraj Singh Gora have claimed that the ticket should have been given to someone from Ferozepur. Some have decided to contest as Independent and might dent the AAP’s vote bank in the parliamentary constituency.

In a public rally held in Mamdot yesterday, AAP Leader Angrej Singh Fauji who was one of the contenders, openly raised the banner of revolt and announced to contest the elections as an Independent. It is pertinent to mention here that Angrej Singh belongs to formidable Rai Sikh community, which has considerable chunk of votes and often poll en-block.

“I had been preparing for these elections for the last two years and even visited hundreds of villages interacting with the local residents to know about their problems,” said Angrej, adding that despite of working ceaselessly for the party, he had been denied the due.

Harpreet Singh Mohrewala a ‘taksali’ AAP worker who was also the ticket aspirant, said that the party has taken an erroneous decision. “I am not talking about myself but there were lot of other deserving people who had been supporting AAP from day one, but have been ignored,” said Hapreet.

Sukhraj Singh Gora, another AAP leader said that party should have given ticket to someone who belongs to Ferozepur district. “We have so many dedicated workers who had been working at the grass root level for the last several years, but in vain,” said Gora, expressing disillusionment over allocation of ticket to the Muktsar MLA.

