Power cuts: Dismal scenario’ in Muktsar villages

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 28

As the temperature is rising, the duration of unscheduled power cuts is also increasing in Muktsar district, irking residents of both rural and urban areas.

Some farmers also claimed that they were yet to get power supply for their tubewells.

In Muktsar town, residents are witnessing 6-7-hour-long power cuts daily. In Gidderbaha, residents said they were witnessing power cuts for nearly seven-eight hours daily. In Malout town, the situation was similar.

Just 15-20 mins of supply We hardly get power supply for 15 to 20 minutes. The inverter batteries, too, do not last the entire day. The state government should do something about it. —Ranjit Singh, Gurusar village

Ranjit Singh, a farmer of Gurusar village, said, “The situation is dismal in rural areas. We hardly get power supply for 15-20 minutes. We are having sleepless nights. The inverter batteries, too, do not last the entire day. The state government should do something about it.”

He said the power supply to tubewells had not been resumed. “The fields need to be irrigated, but the power supply for tubewells is yet to be started. In such a situation, we are using diesel to run tubewell motors,” claimed Ranjit.

An elderly resident said, “The power supply scenario is dismal in April, but the state government has promised 300 power units to each house from July. The situation will turn grim that time. The CM and senior officers in the government should do something to save people from scorching heat. People like us have to suffer more due to power cuts as I am already suffering from some diseases and can’t live without ACs in summers.”