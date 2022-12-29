Don't personify Gurus, families: SGPC to schools

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, December 28

The SGPC issued a fresh public notice on its official social media handles to the managements of all schools, colleges and universities to desist from indulging in any act that personified the Gurus, their family members and the Sahibzade of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji as it was against the Sikh traditions and had been banned.

This notice was issued in the backdrop of the Centre’s programme to commemorate ‘Veer Bal Diwas’To mark the occasion, schools were instructed to conduct various awareness events and literary activities.

The schools were told to involve students of Class I to V in the events to imbibe the qualities of sacrifice, courage, steadfastness and confidence in themselves as exhibited by the Sahibzade.

Another suggestion was to identify similar acts of courage and narrate it to other students in classes.

Educational institutions were asked to conduct these events between December 26 and January 26 and submit a report by January 28.

The SGPC had objected to the nomenclature “Veer Bal Diwas” and appealed to the Centre to replace it with “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas”, but in vain.

#SGPC #Sikhs #social media