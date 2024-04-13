Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 12

As the cadre in the Congress is upset over the inclusion of AAP former MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, the party today tried to put up a united face in the run-up to the elections.

While Hardial Singh Kamboj, Madanlal Jalalpur and Kaka Rajinder Singh had stated that instead of a turncoat or a parachute candidate, a local Congress leader should be fielded for the elections, former Cabinet Minister Brahm Mohindra and his son Mohit Mohindra appear to be toeing the line of the high command.

Mohit Mohindra, who is president, Punjab Youth Congress, invited Dr Gandhi to attend a meeting of Congress workers at Harpal Aiwana Auditorium. Dr Gandhi interacted with newly appointed office-bearers of 13 ‘mandals’ of the Patiala rural.

Addressing his first meeting after joining the Congress, Dr Gandhi was critical of AAP and the BJP.

He said AAP has digressed from the path chosen against the corruption movement led by Anna Hazare in Delhi. He lambasted the current leadership for its double-faced ideologies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress