Drone carrying heroin shot near India-Pak border in Punjab’s Amritsar, 2 arrested

Chandigarh, Jan 22
In a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a drone carrying drugs was shot down near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.
2 persons arrested with a total of 12 rounds fired from AK-47. The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in #USA & #China.@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to keep #Punjab safe and secure as per the policy of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2) pic.twitter.com/V1EMpSsqgx— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 22, 2023
The unmanned aerial vehicle carrying 5 kg of heroin was shot down in Kakkar village, Punjab Police said.
“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from International border with Pakistan,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.
He said two people have also been arrested. A total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired towards the direction of the drone.
“The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China,” the DGP said.
