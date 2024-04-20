Delhi Sikh Gurdwara body to start OPD services at Gurdwara Bala Sahib

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced that it would start OPD services at Guru Harkrishan Institute of Medical Sciences at Gurdwara Bala Sahib in South Delhi.

The free OPD services for the needy would commence on May 5, said DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon.

Kalka pointed out that 75,000 patients had availed free dialysis services from the same centre so far.

