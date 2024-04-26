Abohar: e-rickshaw with school students overturns, 7 hurt

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 25

An e-rickshaw ferrying students to a private school overturned today, injuring seven in the mishap. As soon as information about the incident was received, school officials and the family members of the children reached the spot and took the injured children to the Civil Hospital.

According to information, e-rickshaw driver Lakhwinder Singh of Panjpeer Colony was ferrying about 12 students to a school. As soon as he reached Sito Road, suddenly the axle of the e-rickshaw broke due to which the vehicle overturned and the children fell on the road, leading to injuries to seven of them.

The kin of the children said additional seats had been installed by some drivers in their e-rickshaws to accommodate more children even as the sanctioned capacity was of six passengers only.

