EC seizes cash, drugs worth Rs 321 crore in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 321.51 crore since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct till date.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said the seizures include Rs 6.89 crore cash, 22.8 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 14.93 crore, drugs worth Rs 287.23 crore, precious metals amounting to Rs 11.37 crore and freebies valued at Rs 1.09 crore.

He informed that 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state. Among these, major seizures have been made by the Punjab Police amounting to Rs 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at Rs 22.85 crore, Excise Department Rs 7.21 crore, State Goods and Service Tax Department Rs 5 crore, Customs Department Rs 4.37 crore, Income Tax Department Rs 4.08 crore and Narcotics Control Bureau Rs 1.76 crore.

