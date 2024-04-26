EC seizes cash, drugs worth Rs 321 crore in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 25
Enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 321.51 crore since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct till date.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said the seizures include Rs 6.89 crore cash, 22.8 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 14.93 crore, drugs worth Rs 287.23 crore, precious metals amounting to Rs 11.37 crore and freebies valued at Rs 1.09 crore.
He informed that 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state. Among these, major seizures have been made by the Punjab Police amounting to Rs 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at Rs 22.85 crore, Excise Department Rs 7.21 crore, State Goods and Service Tax Department Rs 5 crore, Customs Department Rs 4.37 crore, Income Tax Department Rs 4.08 crore and Narcotics Control Bureau Rs 1.76 crore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...