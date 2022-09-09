ED raids properties of AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra over Rs 40-crore 'fraud'

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 8

Four months after the CBI conducted searches at his premises in connection with a Rs 40.92-crore bank fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided different properties, including the residence, of AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra.

Simultaneous operations Sources said ED officials, who came in different vehicles, accompanied by paramilitary forces, simultaneously started searches at different locations, including a hotel at Dhuri, a school and at the residence of the Amargarh MLA in Gajjan Majra and Lasoi villages.

Sources said ED officials, accompanied by paramilitary forces, simultaneously started searches at different locations, including a hotel at Dhuri, a school and at the residence of the Amargarh MLA in Gajjan Majra and Lasoi villages.

In May, the CBI had conducted search operations in connection with the fraud case, which was registered on a complaint of the Bank of India, Ludhiana, against a private firm based in Gaunspura, and others, including directors, guarantors of the company, another private firm and some unknown public servants.

“After the CBI, the ED is conducting searches at the residence of the Amargarh MLA. It has again exposed that the AAP MLA is not an aam aadmi,” alleged Sumit Singh Mann, who is Amargarh Congress halqa in-charge.

Repeated calls to MLA Gajjan Majra proved futile as his mobile was switched off.

Since the latest ED raid came just two days after searches at residences of top excise officials in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam, AAP leaders have accused the Centre of misusing agencies against AAP leaders.

“Since our party is gaining ground in Himachal Pardesh, Haryana and other states, the Centre is misusing agencies like the ED and the CBI against our leaders,” said Jameel Ur Rehman, Malerkotla AAP MLA.

During the searches in May, the CBI had reportedly seized documents related to various properties and bank accounts. In the fraud case, the CBI had alleged that the accused did not use the loan taken from the bank, for business, but diverted it for other purposes.

#enforcement directorate #Sangrur