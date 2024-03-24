Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

Chandigarh, March 24
The Election Commission has issued directions to take disciplinary action against the subdivisional magistrate of Amloh in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district for being absent from poll duty.
Directions have been issued for taking disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, the assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate, for his absence.
In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Sunday said the Election Commission had replaced Thind with Punjab Civil Services officer Karandeep Singh as assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate to ensure smooth conduct of the poll process.
The Election Commission has also asked for a report on the disciplinary action against Thind.
Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Jalandhar police seize 8 weapons, 2 kg opium as they bust drug smuggling racket
Total recovery of opium reaches 29 kg
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...