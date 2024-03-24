Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty

PTI

Chandigarh, March 24

The Election Commission has issued directions to take disciplinary action against the subdivisional magistrate of Amloh in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district for being absent from poll duty.

Directions have been issued for taking disciplinary action against Amardeep Singh Thind, the assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate, for his absence.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Sunday said the Election Commission had replaced Thind with Punjab Civil Services officer Karandeep Singh as assistant returning officer-cum-subdivisional magistrate to ensure smooth conduct of the poll process.

The Election Commission has also asked for a report on the disciplinary action against Thind.

Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

