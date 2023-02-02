Budget has everything for everyone: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma said the Budget would make the lives of 130 crore Indians better and happier.

In the Budget, the Modi government had made an effort to fulfil the aspirations of every section of society including villages, the poor, farmers, the youth and women.

He said the Budget would prove to be a milestone in the direction of making India an economic superpower.

Sharma said the Budget met the expectations of all sections of society. India had made a rapid recovery during and after the Covid pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

