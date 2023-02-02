Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Punjab Governor to border villagers

Tribune News Service

GS PAUL

Amritsar, February 1

With no let-up in cases of drug abuse and arms smuggled mainly from across the India-Pakistan international border, Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given a call to residents of the border belt to post a letter to him to reveal lapses and black sheep in forces, who are prospering with the help of peddlers.

Accompanied by DGP, Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, Chief Secretary VK Janjua and Principal Secretary to the Governor Rakhi Gupta, Purohit was here on his two-day tour to the border belt of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, followed by Fazilka and Ferozepur tomorrow.

The Governor also interacted with border residents and sought their cooperation in alerting the police and security forces, if they come across any illegal activity in their respective areas.

Stressing to nail the black sheep, he said local citizen defence committees should be formed and taken into loop to curb the drug menace.

Though, the DGP spelled out the seizures and action taken against tainted police personnel, yet the Governor said, “While the security forces are doing their duty, yet the local input could play a vital role in plugging the influx of contraband, weapons and drugs into our territory.”

He also pointed out that drug smugglers lodged in jails operate their handlers through mobile phones procured illegally in connivance with the prison authorities.

The Governor said, “This is my third visit to Punjab that shares border with Pakistan. On the basis of the feedback received from local residents, I must say that the drug menace could not be curtailed despite the fact that there is a spurt in official figures of seizures and arrests by security forces. I am a worried man, especially for the six districts bordering Pakistan. The border residents told me that drugs could be made available at general stores selling groceries. I have no hesitation in intervening directly. I ask local residents to directly send me the feedback through a letter without revealing their identity. Then, I can take up the matter with the authorities concerned.”

He said his purpose of visit was to strengthen the coordination among the BSF, Punjab Police, Army and other security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Governor said problems of farmers, who face difficulty in tilling their land located beyond the border fencing, increasing the quota of Punjab in ‘Agniveer’ recruitment scheme and other job opportunities and special incentives for the border belt residents had already been taken up by him with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Others present on the occasion include the BSF IG, Punjab Frontier, Asif Jalal, Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh, SSP (Amritsar rural) Swapan Sharma, Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh and SSP Gurmeet Chauhan.

Drugs at grocery shops? Residents told me that drugs are available at grocery stores. I have no hesitation in intervening directly and I ask them to directly send me feedback through a letter anonymously. Then, I can take up the matter with the authorities concerned. — Banwarilal Purohit, Governor

#banwarilal purohit #Pakistan