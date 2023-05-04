Faridkot: Morcha threatens dharna

Our Correspondent

Faridkot: Over two months after the SIT probing the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing case of 2015 failed to file a chargesheet, Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala, son one of the victims on Wednesday, accused the state government of delaying the case. He said if the government did not file chargesheet the Insaaf Morcha would resume dharna at Behbal Kalan village. TNS

Sacrilege accused cremated

Patiala: The body of Morinda sacrilege accused Jasvir Singh, alias Jassi, was cremated at the Birji cremation ground here on Wednesday evening. Jasvir had assaulted two granthis and desecrated the Guru Granth Sahib at Kotwali Gurdwara in Morinda on April 24. TNS

Man ‘dies by suicide'

Moga: A 53-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly shot himself with his licensed revolver following a row over misuse of gurdwara funds in Fatehgarh Korotana village, the police said. The deceased had been identified as Jang Singh, former treasurer of the gurdwara managing committee. TNS

Four dupe man of Rs 60K

Abohar: Four persons, including Harpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Ranjit Singh and Gurmeet Singh on the basis of complaint filed by Vijay Kumar on charge of duping him of Rs 60,000. Suspects took amount from Kumar on pretext of doubling it. They did not return it Kumar.