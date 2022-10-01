Farmer dies during protest near Sirhind

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 30
The farm unions today staged a dharna and disrupted traffic on the national highway near Tarkhan Majra village in Sirhind. During the agitation, a farmer complained of pain in the chest and died at a hospital.
The victim has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Rampur village near Doraha. His friend Satinder Singh said Kuldeep was rushed to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital where he breathed his last. The farm leaders demanded compensation for the family of the victim.
SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal said family members of Kuldeep were abroad and the administration was trying to contact them.
Meanwhile, farmers alleged the Centre and the state government had not fulfilled their demands. Farm leader Gurmeet Singh said due to the stunted growth of the paddy crop, decrease in yield would lead to massive financial losses.
“Earlier, we suffered losses due to the low yield of the wheat crop and death of cattle because of the lumpy skin disease,” said protesting farmers, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party government had yet not got the girdawari done.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive