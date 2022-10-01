Farmer dies during protest near Sirhind

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, September 30

The farm unions today staged a dharna and disrupted traffic on the national highway near Tarkhan Majra village in Sirhind. During the agitation, a farmer complained of pain in the chest and died at a hospital.

The victim has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Rampur village near Doraha. His friend Satinder Singh said Kuldeep was rushed to the Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital where he breathed his last. The farm leaders demanded compensation for the family of the victim.

SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal said family members of Kuldeep were abroad and the administration was trying to contact them.

Meanwhile, farmers alleged the Centre and the state government had not fulfilled their demands. Farm leader Gurmeet Singh said due to the stunted growth of the paddy crop, decrease in yield would lead to massive financial losses.

“Earlier, we suffered losses due to the low yield of the wheat crop and death of cattle because of the lumpy skin disease,” said protesting farmers, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party government had yet not got the girdawari done.

