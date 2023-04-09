 Farmers, dairy owners wary of steep hike in fodder prices : The Tribune India

Farmers, dairy owners wary of steep hike in fodder prices

Farmers, dairy owners wary of steep hike in fodder prices

After the lumpy skin disease (LSD) outbreak among cattle last year and the widespread damage to wheat crop by rains this year, concerns over ‘toori’ (dry wheat husk/stem) shortage has now set the alarm bells ringing among farmers.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 8

After the lumpy skin disease (LSD) outbreak among cattle last year and the widespread damage to wheat crop by rains this year, concerns over ‘toori’ (dry wheat husk/stem) shortage has now set the alarm bells ringing among farmers.

Farmers and dairy owners have warned of a steep rise in the prices of ‘toori’ (cattle fodder) in the coming days, which might hike prices of milk and related products. They say the fodder prices would also impact poor and marginal farmers across villages, who are dependent on cattle for sustenance.

Marginal farmers as well as labourers comprise a sizeable portion of the rural population across villages in Doaba and other regions of the state.

Dheeraj Bajaj, general secretary, Govind Gau Dhaam Gaushala, Kapurthala, which has over 1,000 heads of cattle said, “The twin crisis created by the LSD last year and the expected shortage of fodder this year has made dairy business unsustainable for many. The cost of feeding cattle with current fodder price rates is pushing marginal farmers to give up dairy farming.”

He said, “Our gaushala had a budget of Rs 21 lakh for fodder last year. This year, it has already shot up to Rs 31 lakh. Fodder prices per trolley are expected to shoot up to Rs 10,000. Normally, these are Rs 5,000 to 6,000. Earlier, fodder prices were between Rs 400 and 500 per quintal in Kapurthala, which have touched Rs 700.”

Harminder Singh, a farmer from Bhawanipur village in Kapurthala, who also supplies ‘toori’ to gaushalas, said, “Punjab was known as the land of milk and butter its quality. But the crop damage could make dairy business unsustainable for small farmers and labourers.”

Jaswant Singh, Chief Agricultural Officer, Jalandhar, said, “A few days ago, the agriculture minister had said at a meeting that fodder from the state will not be routed to cardboard making factories and industrial units. There is clearly a damage to the wheat crop, which will affect fodder supply too. All steps are being taken to provide relief to farmers.”

Dry fodder rates at 10-year high in Moga

Moga: The price of dry fodder made from wheat straw in Moga and other parts of the Malwa belt has shot up to a 10-year high at Rs 900 to Rs 1,200 per quintal

Balwinder Singh, a landless dairy farmer, said he was totally dependent on dry and green fodder purchased from the market

He said, “The rising cost of dry and green fodder has increased the cost of milk production. Therefore, it’s no longer a profitable business.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

4
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

5
Amritsar

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

6
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

7
Nation

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

8
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

9
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

10
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED ‘misuse’

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse'

To ‘save’ power, Punjab changes office timings

To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings

7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2

Kochhars chargesheeted for ~3,250 cr loan fraud

Kochhars chargesheeted for Rs 3,250 cr loan fraud

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Lung billboard set up in Amritsar to highlight harmful effects of air pollution

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Patients’ patience tested at city’s lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Leopard hit by car at Dera Bassi, dies

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised