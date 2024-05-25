Farmers’ ire may cast shadow on BJP show in Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

Even as the BJP-led government in Haryana successfully managed to prevent agitating farmers from Punjab from reigniting protests similar to those of 2020-21 around Delhi, the political repercussions of the farmers’ agitation in both of these key agrarian states remain significant and cannot be ignored.

With all the 10 seats in BJP-ruled Haryana going to the polls on May 25, anger against the BJP is still visible and can be gauged by the protests against the BJP leaders in both the states.

Going against tide The impact of the SKM’s call to oppose the BJP has been notable in both states

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Charuni openly canvasses for INLD’s Abhay Chautala in Kurukshetra

BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), with strong following in Karnal, has told supporters to vote against the BJP

In Haryana, the BJP had won all the 10 seats in 2019 and the victory margin of eight seats remained above three lakh. Since Haryana remained the epicentre of the farmers unrest in 2020-21, and the second term of Manohar Lal Khattar witnessed several farmers agitations and police action against farmers, these have put the BJP in a tight spot especially in farmer-dominated Rohtak, Sirsa, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Sonepat and Ambala constituencies.

Even the BJP has taken precautionary measures and even replaced CM Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Saini, the simmering anger among farmers can significantly affect the BJP’s electoral prospects in both states.

While the SKM’s call to oppose the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections did not receive significant support from Uttar Pradesh, its impact has been notable in Haryana and Punjab.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Charuni was openly canvassing for INLD’s Abhay Chautala in Kurukshetra claiming that Abhay was the only politician in the state who resigned as MLA in support of the farmer agitation.

Also the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) told its supporters to vote against the BJP in Karnal.

