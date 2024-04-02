Sangrur: Farmers protest polluted water in Khanauri village

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 1

Residents of Thaska village near Khanauri and activists of the BKU (Ugrahan) led by Rinkoo Moonak, general secretary of Moonak block of the BKU (Ugrahan), today staged a dharna outside the police station at Khanauri, about 60 kilometre from here.

They protested against the police for not taking action against the persons who had allegedly ‘put cow dung’ into a new tubewell’s bore of their village, leading to supply of contaminated water to the village. They also held officials of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department responsible for it.

Rinkoo said on March 28, villagers gave a complaint to the police. As no action was taken against the ‘erring’ persons, they were compelled to stage a dharna outside the police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Farmers Protest #Sangrur