Ferozepur DC claims innocence in land scam

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 11

After probe found involvement of officials of the Revenue Department behind illegal sale of 13,320 sq yds of panchayat land in Rajpura around 30 years ago, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said neither he nor the then sub-registrar Rajpura, Gurmeet Singh, were not found at fault.

Dhiman said deed (vasika) was registered on September 13, 1991, and at that time he and Gurmeet were not in service.

The land was sold in 2007 and 2009 when both Dhiman and Gurmeet were posted as Rajpura SDM.

Dhiman claimed that jamabandi along with vasika was produced before him for registration. The officers had verified revenue record of that time, which didn’t show the land to be shamlat deh.

“Therefore, neither me nor Gurmeet could have stopped the registration of the document. According to the Registration Act, until and unless there is any ambiguity, the Registrar cannot refuse to register the said document,” said Dhiman.

