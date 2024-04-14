Four booked for illegal sand mining in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 13

The Fazilka police have booked four persons in three different cases of illegal sand mining in Fazilka.

Praveen Singh, SDO (Mining), Fazilka, in a statement recorded with Arniwala police station of Fazilka district said that he got a tip-off that some persons were driving a sand-laden tractor-trailer after excavating sand from Hauz Gandhar seepage drain to Tahliwala Bodla village.

The SDO, along with his staff, intercepted the tractor-trailer near Tahliwala Bodla village, but the driver turned the tractor towards Arniwala village and on the way, he called his companions.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the SDO rushed to the nearby police station. Upon his statement, the police booked one Amrik Singh and an unidentified tractor driver under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty), 379 (theft) and 21 of Mining Act.

In another incident, on a tip-off, the police intercepted one sand-laden tractor-trailer near Lalowali village on Fazilka-Ferozepur road. They booked one Prem Kumar, a resident of Nai Abadi, Fazilka, and confiscated the tractor-trailer carrying 150 sq ft of sand.

In the third incident, Junior Engineer Malkeet Singh and Mining Inspector Yuvraj –on conducting checking of Chand Bhan drain — found excavated sand lying along the bank. Upon their complaint, one unidentified person was booked under Section 21(1) of Mining Act.

