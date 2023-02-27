Gangster Tajinder Singh Teja’s aide nabbed in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 26

The Mohali police have nabbed an associate of the gangster Tajinder Singh alias Teja, who was neutralised in a police action at Bassi Pathana of Fatehgarh Sahib district three days ago.

The accused has been identified as Harinder Singh, alias Soni, of Lohgarh in Zirakpur of Mohali district.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) said as part of the ongoing drive, it arrested gangster Soni after a brief chase and shootout. The AGTF chased Harinder, who was fleeing in an SUV. As he reached near Zirakpur, he allegedly fired gun shots at its team, which later overpowered him. A foreign-made pistol and six cartridges were recovered from Harinder’s possession.

Sources in the AGTF said Harinder was a suspect, who had supplied a car used in other crimes by Teja. They said Harinder had a role in the Phillaur shoot-out in which Teja was the mastermind.

In the shootout, constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa had attained martyrdom.

