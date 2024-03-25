Gidderbaha village ‘bans’BJP leaders’ entry

Muktsar, March 24
Residents of Bharu village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment here, which falls in the Faridkot parliamentary constituency, have put up a board banning the entry of the BJP leaders in their village. Reason: They are angry at the Centre for not fulfilling the demands of farmers lodging protests on Haryana borders in the state.
Jagmeet Singh, a farmer from Bharu village, said, “We are opposing the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have put up a board in this regard as well. This is an appeal to the BJP leadership to not come to our village.”
Amritpal Singh from the same village, said, “We will lodge a peaceful protest if any BJP leader comes to our village.”
