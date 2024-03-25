Gidderbaha village ‘bans’BJP leaders’ entry

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, March 24

Residents of Bharu village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment here, which falls in the Faridkot parliamentary constituency, have put up a board banning the entry of the BJP leaders in their village. Reason: They are angry at the Centre for not fulfilling the demands of farmers lodging protests on Haryana borders in the state.

Jagmeet Singh, a farmer from Bharu village, said, “We are opposing the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and have put up a board in this regard as well. This is an appeal to the BJP leadership to not come to our village.”

Amritpal Singh from the same village, said, “We will lodge a peaceful protest if any BJP leader comes to our village.”

