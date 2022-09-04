Govt allocates Rs 8 crore to NGOs for welfare works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The Punjab Government has allocated funds to the tune of Rs 8 crore for welfare and social works being done by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state.

Chairing a meeting of apex committee for providing financial assistance to NGOs, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said requisite funds would be provided to such organisations from time to time for different works through departments concerned. He said the apex committee had been working in the state in the priority sectors like education, vocational training, social justice, health, animal husbandry, social security, rural development and children nutrition programmes so that the projects could be implemented effectively.

Janjua said of the Rs 8 crore, Rs 3.96 crore had been allocated for social security, women and child development, Rs 2.50 crore for animal husbandry, Rs 59 lakh for health, Rs 44 lakh for rural development and panchayat, Rs 40 lakh for social justice, empowerment and minorities and Rs 11 lakh for school education.

The Chief Secretary further directed officials to evaluate the performance of the NGOs with a view to streamline their activities so as to avoid duplication of work done by various organisations under different schemes of the state government. He emphasised there should be a strong synergy between their activities and coordination with the departments to achieve the objective of socio-economic uplift of targeted section of society.

Principal Secretary, Planning and Animal Husbandry, Vikas Pratap apprised the Chief Secretary regarding allotment of funds along with details of last financial year’s performance of departments.