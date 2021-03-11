Punjab Government-run buses to ply to IGI Airport soon

Chandigarh, April 27
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday said the Punjab Government bus service to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Delhi, would be resumed soon.
He said after a threadbare discussion between the CMs of both the governments, the issue was taken up today during a secretary-level meeting of the Transport Departments of both the states.
Bhullar said during recent meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, he apprised him about the long-pending issue, which was directly connected to revenue of the department.
“I also informed the CM about the issue of over-charging of state passengers by private bus operators due to the unavailability of the public bus service,” said Bhullar, adding that Mann had recently taken up the matter with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Bhullar further said after this he had asked Secretary, Transport, Vikas Garg to hold a meeting with the officials concerned of the Delhi Government. The meeting was held today with the Principal Secretary, Transport, Ashish Kundra and officials of the IGI Airport. During the meeting, various aspects were discussed.
