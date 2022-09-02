GST collection grew 23% during April-August: FM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state had registered a growth of 23 per cent in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection during the current fiscal year as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22.

In his tweet, the Finance Minister stated that the measures taken by the Punjab Government had proved fruitful in plugging revenue leakages.

The minister also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST collections in August. He said Punjab registered a 17 per cent growth, which was more than what larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan registered.

Reiterating the commitment to meet the targets fixed in the Budget for financial year 2022-23 and put the state on track for rapid growth rate, Cheema said, “The state government has been putting in every effort to increase the revenue, whereas the previous Congress government failed to make such efforts and remained dependent merely on the GST compensation provided by the Central government.”

