Gurmat samagam organised at SGPC college in Mumbai

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, DECEMBER 30

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a massive 'gurmat samagam' to commemorate the martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas at the Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Mumbai.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the SGPC stated that Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh exhorted the sangat to religiously follow Sikh tenets. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is the chairman of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, said the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas is a source of inspiration for all.

Earlier, renowned 'ragi jathas' performed 'gurbani kirtan', while Harnam Singh, head of Damdami Taksal, and Sikh preacher Pinderpal Singh spoke on ideas of religious philosophy. The foundation stone of a medical diagnostic centre, to be named in the honour of the Sahibzadas, was laid.

Among others, Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Sultan Singh, Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Baldev Singh, senior Akali leaders, Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur, Chief Khalsa Diwan president and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar were present at the ceremony.

