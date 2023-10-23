Head constable beaten to death in Punjab’s Barnala

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 23

A head constable was beaten to death on Sunday night, allegedly by four drunk kabaddi players in Barnala.

Police have registered a case and started raids to arrest the accused.

While sharing details, Barnala SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik said that on Sunday night, four kabaddi players, who were drunk, went to a restaurant in 25 Acres area of Barnala to have dinner. They had a heated argument with the owner over the bill and started abusing the owner, who called the police, he said.

“When police reached there, they assaulted our team and injured head constable Darshan Singh, who later succumbed to his injuries. We have registered a case and raids are on to arrest the accused,” said Malik.

