Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

The health services at dispensaries, community health centres and government hospitals remained suspended in the morning as doctors protested against the assault on Dr Sunil Bhagat, SMO, ESI Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

On April 19, Dr Bhagat had stopped a relative of the patient from recording a video in the hospital. In a fit of rage, the person attacked Dr Bhagat, who was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state.

