Heritage walk sheds light on historical spots

Amritsar, April 13
To mark the 105th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, INTACH and the Amritsar Guide Association organised a walk in the city to make people aware about the rich heritage and connection of the significant historical spots inside walled city. The walk commenced from the Jallianwala Bagh after paying tributes to people, who sacrificed their lives on April 13, 1919.
The route of the heritage walk covered Qila Ahluwalia, Galli Ram Krishan Mandir, Chowk Jalebi Wala and Akhara Sangalwala before culminating at the Jallianwala Bagh.
Earlier in the day, the district administration hosted a memorial event at the Jallianwala Bagh. SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal along with other officials paid tributes to martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran
Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...
Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school
Wants management to meet safety guidelines first