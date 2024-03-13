Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 12

Huge turnout of farmers was witnessed at a kisan mela held today at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bathinda. The mela, based on the theme ‘Kheti Naal Saahiak Dhanda, Parivar Sukhi Munafa Changa’, aimed to promote the concept of integrated farming and the need to augment ancillary incomes in agriculture. Farmers thronged the mela grounds in myriad numbers to reap the benefits of scientific knowledge and extension services.

Chief guest on the occasion, Dr SS Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, expressed his gratitude to the famers for entrusting their faith in the university. He advised the farmers to use high-quality hybrid seeds and focus on subsidiary occupations like bee-keeping, jaggery production, and flower cultivation to increase their income. While alluding to the Bathinda region as the cotton belt, he asserted that farmers of the region must consider going back to their root crops so that crop diversification attempts gain momentum.

He mentioned 73 hybrid varieties recommended by PAU and advised the farmers to choose from varieties that are tested by PAU scientists only.

Dr Gosal also alluded to the various kits sold by PAU that allow for subsidiary income and empower farmers with renewed income sources. He emphasised the need for ensuring soil health by returning whatever has been taken from the soil back to its fold. While talking of stubble burning, he mentioned the newly developed ‘surface seeding-cum-mulching technology’ to curb the menace of stubble burning and ensuring soil health. Dr Gosal also called for growing oilseeds, pulses, fruits and vegetables for agricultural diversity as well as adopting drip irrigation in the light of receding water level in Punjab.

