Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda, Decision 15
The BKU (Rajewal) has come in support of a Ferozepur-based family which was allegedly duped by a Bathinda-based immigration firm of Rs 19.50 lakh on the pretext of sending their daughter abroad. Union members along with family members of the victim staged a protest outside the immigration firm’s office in the Ajit Road area demanding justice in the matter.
Harbansh Singh, president of the union in Ferozepur, and Gurmail Singh, president of the Bathinda unit, along with scores of farmers raised slogans against the owners of the firm.
Kulwant Singh said, “I had given Rs 19.50 lakh to the firm owner for sending my daughter abroad, but he neither got visa, nor returned my money. Despite asking time and again, the firm owner is not returning the money so now I have been left with no alternative but to sit on a dharna.”
