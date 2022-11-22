Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 21

Farmers’ ‘indefinite stir’ over non-fulfillment of their pending demands continued for the sixth consecutive day on Monday. Scores of farmers blocked highways in six districts, including Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Faridkot, Mukerian and Amritsar.

Commuters had to face a lot of inconvenience as roads remained blocked throughout the day.

Gurcharan Singh Bhikhi, a leader of SKM (Non-political), said, “Citing change, the AAP came to power in the state, but like other political parties it has failed the people of the state. The state government has decided to play a puppet to corporate houses, but it must get ready to face the wrath of people.”

Lakhbir Singh, another leader of SKM (Non-political), said, “Despite making tall promises that farmers who suffered losses due to cotton crop damage will be provided compensation, the state government has failed to do so. Families whose members died during the farm agitation have not been provided compensation or government jobs. Untimely rain had damaged paddy this season but no compensation was provided for that either. Cases registered against farmers and ‘red’ entries in their revenue records for burning paddy stubble must be revoked.”

He said, “It has been more than a month since farmers have been staging protest outside the Mansa Deputy Commissioner’s office but to no avail. So after observing the indifferent approach of administration and state government, we had no option but to start an indefinite stir now. It will continue till our long-standing demands are fulfilled.”

