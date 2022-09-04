Indian envoy to US visits hall named after his grandfather

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US, visited the Golden Temple today to pay obeisance. He also visited the Teja Singh Samundri Hall inside the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office. The hall is named after his grandfather.

The 1988-batch IFS officer recalling his grandfather’s contribution in formation of the SGPC, said he had taken active part in several morchas to liberate the gurdwaras.

Having previously served as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Sandhu said, “I come here at least once a year to pay obeisance, but it is for the first time that I have visited the hall.” SGPC officials felicitated the ambassador.

Notably, Sandhu had opened the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and earlier worked as First Secretary and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.